Manchester United on Wednesday announced the appointment of a new coach, Ewan Sharp.

Sharp will work with Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick as part of his coaching staff at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils disclosed this in a statement via their website.

The statement read in part, “Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick has made a new addition to his staff.

“Ewan Sharp has been working at Lokomotiv Moscow, alongside Rangnick, and is arriving as an assistant coach/analyst for the Reds.

“The Scotsman has previously worked with New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC, while also having a two-year stint as director of performance analysis at Northwestern University in the United States.

“Chris Armas has, of course, already been introduced to Rangnick’s team and he worked with Sharp in New York and Toronto, with the pair knowing each other well.

“Ewan’s role was performance analyst with New York Red Bulls, before taking up the position of assistant coach at Toronto FC in February of this year. He moved to Moscow last month.”