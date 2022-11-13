Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho, last-minute strike helped United triumph over Fulham at Craven Cottage. United claimed all three points by stealing the show in the extra minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eriksen’s early strike was enough to guide Manchester United to an early lead. James equalized for Fulham, causing Manchester United to have a run for their money. Fortunately for Manchester United, they were able to grab a late winner from three minutes of added time.

United remains in 5th place on the Premier League table despite the victory. While Fulham is in 9th place with 19 points.