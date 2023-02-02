Manchester United has unveiled Marcel Sabitzer as a Red player after completing a loan move from Bayern Munich.

“We are delighted to share the first official images of Marcel Sabitzer in the iconic Manchester United kit, following the completion of his loan signing from Bayern Munich.”

The former RB Leipzig captain was recruited on transfer deadline day and joins us until the end of the season, following the news that playmaker Christian Eriksen is out with a long-term injury.

Aged 28, the intelligent ball-playing midfielder is raring to go and was among the crowd at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening to see Erik ten Hag’s team reach the Carabao Cup final.

Speaking for the first time about Marcel on Wednesday, the boss explained the thought process behind our third loan signing of the January transfer window, following the arrivals of Jack Butland and Wout Weghorst.

“We are really happy with that transfer because we need it after Donny van de Beek dropped out, now Christian Eriksen for a longer time and also, I think for a short time, Scott McTominay is also not available,” Erik told reporters at Old Trafford.

“So that gives us a shortage of midfield players. But then to bring a quality player in on deadline day that is difficult, and we got this opportunity.”

Expanding on his admiration for Marcel, Ten Hag continued: “I know the player already a long time from [RB] Salzburg. Especially from [RB] Leipzig. He performed fantastically, so I expect that he will do the same here.

“I think he has a great attitude; he is at the right age, and I am sure this opportunity will motivate him greatly and he will perform strongly for us.”

In our club statement to announce the move, Marcel said: “Sometimes in life you have to make quick and important decisions. From the moment I heard about this opportunity I knew it was right for me. I am a competitive player; I want to win and help the club achieve its aims this season.

“I feel that I am at my peak as a player, and that I can contribute a lot of experience and energy to the squad. I am excited to start with my new team-mates and manager and to show my qualities to Manchester United fans.”