Manchester United today unveiled their first summer signing, Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord. The Dutch left fullback signed a four years deal worth €17m plus add-ons. The 22-year-old has made 136 career appearances for Feyenoord, where he began his youth career before he was promoted to the senior team.

Luke Shaw, who plays regularly for Manchester at the left-back, had his season hampered by injury last season. Tyrell may be his assistant at the position, or Ten Hag could prefer the Dutch over Luke Shaw.

Manchester United are pleased to confirm that Tyrell Malacia has joined the club, signing a contract until June 2026, with the option to extend for a further year.

Tyrell Malacia said: “It’s an incredible feeling to have joined Manchester United. This is a new chapter for me, a new league with new teammates and a tremendous manager [Erik ten Hag] leading us.

“I know, from playing against his teams in the Eredivisie, the qualities that he has and what he demands of his players.

“Whilst I know that I am still young and will continue to develop, I can promise the United fans that I will leave everything on the pitch every time I pull on the red shirt. I’ll always be thankful to Feyenoord for all they have given to me and my family.

“None of this would be possible if it wasn’t for them. Now I’m ready to focus on the future with United, and help my new club achieve success.”