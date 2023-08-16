Manchester United to decide on Greenwood’s future after rape charges

Manchester United has dropped update on Mason Greenwood Following the dropping of all charges against him in February 2023. According to Manchester United, the club has conducted a thorough investigation into the allegations made against Mason Greenwood.

“This has drawn on extensive evidence and context not in the public domain, and we have heard from numerous people with direct involvement or knowledge of the case.

Throughout this process, the welfare, and perspective of the alleged victim has been central to the club’s inquiries, and we respect her right to lifelong anonymity.

We also have responsibilities to Mason as an employee, as a young person who has been with the club since the age of seven, and as a new father with a partner.

The fact-finding phase of our investigation is now complete, and we are in the final stages of making a decision on Mason’s future.”

Manchester United rebuffed several speculations that a decision about Greenwood has not yet been made:

“Contrary to media speculation, that decision has not yet been made and is currently the subject of intensive internal deliberation. Responsibility ultimately rests with the Chief Executive Officer.”

The club asserted that the decision will be communicated to the club’s internal and external stakeholders when they are made.

“Once made, the decision will be communicated and explained to the club’s internal and external stakeholders.”

“This has been a difficult case for everyone associated with Manchester United, and we understand the strong opinions it has provoked based on the partial evidence in the public domain. We ask for patience as we work through the final stages of this carefully considered process.”