Manchester United this evening released an official statement that Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract has been terminated by mutual agreement and the 37-year-old who is currently with the Portuguese team at the current ongoing World Cup is to leave the club with immediate effect. Ronaldo after the World Cup will certainly look for another club where he can finish his season.

It’s believed that the contract termination was about his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, for which Manchester United reacted twice before the contract termination.

On the club’s official website, Manchester United said:

“Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.

The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well in the future.

Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.”

Cristiano Ronaldo on his part said:

“Following talks with Manchester United, we’ve mutually agreed to end our contract.

I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change.

It feels like the right time to seek a new challenge.

I wish Man Utd all the best”.