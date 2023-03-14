Manchester United has confirmed through the club’s website that winger Alejandro Garnacho is set for a long spell on the sidelines after being injured in the 0-0 draw with Southampton. Manchester United didn’t reveal how long the young Argentine will take to return to action.

The teenager was hurt by a sliding tackle from Kyle Walker-Peters inside the area, after coming on as a substitute in the second half of the stalemate, with the Reds down to 10 men following Casemiro’s red card.

Posting on Instagram, the 18-year-old also confirmed he has had to withdraw from the Argentina squad, following a senior call-up.

“It is difficult to put into words how I’m feeling right now,” he said.

“Unfortunately, I will not be able to help my team and team-mates in the upcoming games, in what is a very important part of the season for us at Manchester United.

“I am disappointed to also miss the opportunity to be with my team-mates of the Argentina national team, in what would have been a great and proud moment for me and my family.

“This is part of football and our profession,” he continued. “However, I am already focused on my recovery. God has taught me to never give up, and I will make sure I am back stronger than ever!”

Obviously, it would appear that Garnacho will definitely miss the upcoming games against Real Betis, in the Europa League, and Fulham, in the Emirates FA Cup, in advance of the international break.

Argentina are due to face Panama and Curaçao later this month.

