Manchester United seal Champions League spot

Manchester United last night defeated Chelsea to earn a UEFA Champions League spot for next season. They sealed a place in the Premier League’s top four with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Chelsea on Thursday evening, with goals from Casemiro, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes, and Marcus Rashford putting the result beyond doubt.

Erik ten Hag during his post match interview said the club is back to where they belong.

“It’s really important [to finish in the top four]. This club belongs in the Champions League and it’s not so easy in the Premier League. It’s a tough competition, strong, with a lot of teams competing for that. And we made it, so we make a good season.”

Furthermore, Ten Hag spoke about the game in which he said his boys would have scored more goals.

“It was an open game. I think they are already preparing for next season so they were quite relaxed with an open mind. It’s always difficult to play against and they created chances but also gave away a lot of spaces on the break. To be fair, we should have scored more goals. It’s not my game, it’s too open. We have to defend better and not allow them so many chances. And also, in the breaks, we should have scored more. We could be much better but, of course, in the end, we don’t complain about that. We are in the top four and that is the most important [thing] tonight, it’s a big compliment for everyone here in this club.”

Oladimeji Adeoye

