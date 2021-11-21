Manchester United have officially sacked their Manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Michael Carrick will now temporarily take charge of the team for forthcoming games.

The Red Devils made this known in a statement via their website on Sunday morning.

This is coming less than 24 hours after their Premier League 4-1 loss to Watford on Saturday.

The statement read in part, “Manchester United announces that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as Manager.

“Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it’s with regret that we have reached this difficult decision.

“Michael Carrick will now take charge of the team for forthcoming games, while the club looks to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season.”