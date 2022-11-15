Manchester United has released a statement stating they are aware of Ronaldo’s exclusive and unsuitable interview with Piers Morgan, the British broadcaster. Ronaldo, who recently had a bumped head with Ten Hag and Manchester United after his refusal to come in as a substitute weeks ago against Tottenham could be on the brink of leaving the club. Ronaldo in the interview revealed some startling experiences he has had during his second spell with the club.

Manchester United through the club website has responded to the interview Ronaldo had with Pier Morgan, stating that the right response to his assertions will be made when full facts have been drawn and established.

“Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo.

The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established.

Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans.”

Ronaldo criticized former teammate Wayne Rooney during the interview and was stunned about how Rooney has been criticizing him despite their playing together for years.

The 37-year- old further disclosed that Manchester United has not undergone renovation and nothing since Sir Alex left in 2013.

He has accused Ten Hag of disrespecting him and, in turn, said he has no respect for the Dutch manager.

Ten Hag, who joined Manchester United at the beginning of the season, has been playing a different formation that doesn’t fit in for the five times Ballon d’Or winner in the Premier League.

Ronaldo may not return to the club after the World Cup and surely will find a better club during the January transfer window.

Ronaldo has been criticized by many for his dishonourable interview and has been told that he has just imperilled the legendary status he has kept with the club.

The Portuguese greatest was Manchester United’s top scorer last season, scoring 18 Premier League goals and just 4 behind Mohamed Salah and Heung Min Son, who clinched the golden boot with 22 goals.