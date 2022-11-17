Ronaldo’s mural which was on a side of Old Trafford was taken off by Manchester United an hour before his expository and despondent interview with Piers Morgan. Ronaldo during the interview claims to have been betrayed by Manchester United, Erik ten Hag, players of the club, the Glazers family and ex-teammates. He had barraged each of them, citing how dissatisfied he is with everyone he mentioned.

Manchester United responded to Ronaldo’s interview, stating they will react after all facts have been drawn.

There has been a divergence of opinions since Ronaldo’s interview emerged. Many have seen it as disappointing with a club legend, and many have backed Ronaldo for the bold step in speaking out over getting pessimistic.

According to Fabrizio Romano, it is likely that Ronaldo will not feature again for Manchester United after the World Cup, as his agent will be searching for a new club for the 37 years old. He added that rumours have linked Ronaldo to Bayern Munich but having researched it, Bayern denied that and has said they are not interested in signing any player during the January transfer window.

According to Mirror UK, the mural was already scheduled to be taken down on Wednesday due to Old Trafford hosting the final of the men’s and women’s Rugby League World Cup on Saturday.

Some may think it is also the reason United officials would deem it no longer appropriate to have his face on the side of Old Trafford and remove it, but that is not actually the case. Cranes were spotted taking down the mural on Wednesday afternoon, just hours before his bombshell discussion with Morgan goes to air.

Instead, the space, located above the megastore at the forecourt, will now advertise rugby as Australia and New Zealand meet in the women’s final at 1.15 pm before Australia face Samoa in the men’s final at 4 pm.

Images of the mural being removed have attracted plenty of attention given the timing. Ronaldo’s interview with Morgan has dominated discussion ever since the first trailer was released at 4 pm on social media late on Sunday evening.