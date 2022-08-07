Ten Hag has been welcomed to the most competitive and controversial league in the world with a defeat. Manchester United hosted Brighton at Old Trafford. Recall that Manchester United were defeated in their last game when they played Brighton last season by 4-1. Graham Potter and his army almost replicated the same scoreline.

The loss has sparked reactions among Manchester United fans, with many calling for more additions of players and laying off many.

Ten Hag handed Lisandro Martínez and Eriksen their Manchester United debut, Malacia also debuted during the second half.

Pascal Gross, who was subbed on to replace injured Danny Welbeck, netted a brace in the 30th and 39th minutes respectively. In the 68th minute, Mac Allister made an error leading to his own goal.

Graham Potter also handed Colwill loanee from Chelsea his debut in the last minutes.

Manchester United became the first big team this season to lose their opener game as Arsenal, Tottenham, and Chelsea all picked a win, while Fulham denied Liverpool an opportunity.