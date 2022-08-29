Manchester United have signed Brazilian forward Anthony from Ajax in a deal worth €100m plus add-ons, according to multiple reports. After splashing €70m on Casemiro the Red Devils seem not to be done yet in the summer as they boost their attacking line with another mega signing. Manchester United have turned their concentration on Ajax’s good players via Ten Hag’s recommendation. Anthony cost Ajax €15.75m two years ago when he switched club allegiance from São Paulo.

Anthony colossus deal will not be a Manchester United club record signing as the fee doesn’t surpass the 104 m Red Devils paid for the services of Paul Pogba in 2016 from Juventus.

The 22-year-old was left out of Ajax’s line-up for two games as a streak due to his heavy link to Manchester United, who had signed Lisandro Martínez from the club as well. He has scored one and assisted twice despite only being involved in two Eredivisie games this season for Ajax.

Anthony joined Ajax in 2020 from São Paulo in Brazil, where he had begun his career. He can play both as a right and left-winger.

Since making the move to Ajax, the right-winger has obtained no less than 24 goals and 22 assists in 82 games across all competitions.

According to Transfer Market, The proposed transfer fee would make Antony the club’s record sale, overtaking the €86m Ajax received for Frenkie de Jong in 2019.

During a conversation with Fabrizio Romano, Anthony was clear on his decision to move, but the club insisted he stays.

“During the transfer window, meetings continued, and I also received a proposal from Ajax for contract renewal. I made it clear once again: I want to leave,” Antony said. “Ajax refused with the argument that they only have five days to replace me.”