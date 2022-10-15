Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling behaviour and assault. Greenwood was arrested in January following allegations relating to a young woman.

According to BBC Sports, Prosecutors said the charges were all related to the same female complainant.

Mr Greenwood is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Monday.

The striker, who has made one appearance for the senior England men’s team, has not played or trained with Manchester United since his arrest.