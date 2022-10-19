Manchester United’s forward Mason Greenwood has been released on bail after being charged with attempted rape. The 21-year-old was arrested in January after the allegations emerged, with video and pictures circulating the internet of attempted rape.

Mr Greenwood did not appear for the short hearing. He had been on bail since January but was re-arrested in Trafford on Saturday for an alleged breach of the conditions.

According to BBC Sports, the 21-year-old will be released from custody following a private hearing at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.

A spokesman for the court confirmed bail had been granted with conditions not to contact witnesses, including the complainant, and to reside at an address in Bowdon.

Greenwood was suspended by Manchester United following the news surrounding his rape allegations.