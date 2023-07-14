Manchester United fined £250,000 for breaching financial fair play rule

Manchester United, have been fined 300,000 euros (£257,000) by UEFA for breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, according to BBC Sports.

Manchester United, who described the outcome as unfortunate, conversely said they have accepted the fine. “for what UEFA acknowledges to be a minor technical breach of its previous Financial Fair Play rules”.

In further explaining the reasons for their fine, the Red Devils said:

“this reflected a change in the way that UEFA adjusted for Covid-19 losses during the 2022 reporting period, which allowed us to recognize only 15 m euros of the 281 m euros of revenues lost due to the pandemic within the FFP calculation”.

La Liga giant Barcelona were also fined $500,000 by UEFA who said the Spanish club around 2022 made a false report on profit disposal of intangible assets (apart from player transfers) which are not relevant income under the regulations.

Also, top clubs sanctioned for breaching financial fair play rules are:

AC Milan, Besiktas, Inter Milan, Marseille, Monaco, Paris St-Germain and Roma.