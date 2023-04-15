Manchester United has reported that Lisandro Martínez will miss the rest of the season and Raphael Varane will be out for some weeks.

Martinez’s season is said to be over after fracturing a metatarsal bone in his foot during a Manchester United’s Europa League game against Sevilla. However, the Argentinian defender is expected to make a full recovery in time to be ready for the start of next season.

Martinez sustained the injury in the 86th minute of Thursday night’s 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the quarter-final of the UEFA Europa League.

Lisandro’s defensive partner Raphael Varane was also substituted with an injury at half-time in the same game and is expected to be out for a few weeks.

While Lisandro’s first season at United has sadly come to a premature end, it will remain a memorable one for the centre-back having made 45 club appearances whilst establishing himself as a firm fan favourite and helping the team to win the Carabao Cup.

In December, Martinez became only the fifth United player to win the World Cup, as Argentina beat France in the Qatar 2022 final.