Manchester United has confirmed that Wout Weghorst has joined the club on loan from Burnley until June 2023.

The Dutch striker has been on loan at Besiktas this season, scoring nine goals and assisting four times in 18 appearances. He has made 414 club appearances in the Netherlands, Germany, England, and Turkey, scoring 172 goals. He has 19 full international caps for the Dutch national team, scoring five goals, including two at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Weghorst said: “I feel privileged to be joining Manchester United. I’ve played against the club in the past, and it’s a fantastic feeling to now have the chance to pull on the famous red shirt. I’ve seen United’s progress under Erik ten Hag this season and can’t wait to start playing my part in pushing the team towards its aims.

Ten Hag welcomes Weghorst to United.

“Whatever happens in the next few months, I can promise to give everything to the club for as long as I am here.

“I thank everyone who has played a part in getting me to this stage, and now I am looking forward to meeting my new teammates and getting involved straight away.”

John Murtough, Manchester United football director, said: ”Wout has a consistent goalscoring record across several European leagues, and his attributes will add a further dimension to our squad for the remainder of the season.

“We were also attracted by his strong personality and dedicated approach to football, which fits perfectly with the spirit that Erik is building within our squad. He has shown a huge desire to join Manchester United and be part of what we’re striving to achieve this season.”