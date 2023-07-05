Manchester United complete the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea

Manchester United have announced the signing of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount following his move to Old Trafford in a deal worth £60m. The Chelsea academy product signed a long term deal that will keep him at the club until June 2028 with an option of a further year.

Since making his debut in 2017 under the guidance of former manager Frank Lampard, the 24-year-old has solidified his starting position in the team even after Frank Lampard left – becoming one of the favourite midfield options for Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter.

The 2020/21 Champions League winner made 279 club appearances, scoring 58 goals and contributing 53 assists while with the Blues.

With the Three Lions He has been capped 36 times, playing a pivotal part in his country’s run to the European Championship final in 2021.

Mason Mount said:

“It’s never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career. Having competed against them, I know just how strong a squad it is that I’m joining, and I can’t wait to be part of this group’s drive to win major trophies.

“Everyone can see that the club has made big steps forward under Erik ten Hag. Having met with the manager and discussed his plans, I couldn’t be more excited for the seasons ahead and am ready for the hard work expected here.

“I am hugely ambitious; I know how amazing it feels to win major trophies and what it takes to do it. I will be giving everything to experience that again at Manchester United.”

John Murtough, Manchester United football director, said:

“Mason is an extremely intelligent footballer and has so many fantastic technical qualities that will significantly add to our squad.

“We have admired his talents for a long time, so we are delighted that he has chosen to take the next steps in his career here at Old Trafford.

“His style of play and attributes are a perfect fit for this squad, and we all believe that he will only improve further working with Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff.

“Mason himself is a world-class player but he also can improve the players around him through his game intelligence and tactical awareness.

“We were particularly impressed by his strong desire to join United, and his thirst for further success, as we push to drive up our performance levels next season and beyond.”

