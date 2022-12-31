Manchester United’s narrow 1-0 win against Wolves returned them into the top 4. The Red Devils ended the year with a victory as they seek Champions League football for next season. Barcelona’s 1-1 draw at Nou Camp helped Madrid level up on points on the log.

Marcus Rashford’s only goal in the encounter rescued Manchester United in the 76th minute after coming in at 46th minute replacing Fernandes.

Marcos Alonso scored Barcelona’s first goal in the 7th minute to give them the lead. Joselu helped Español level up in the 73rd minutes, seven minutes later Jordi Alba was shown a red card and Vinicius Souza also was sent off moments later for Espanyol.

Wolves are dumped into the relegation zone with 13 points after 16 games.