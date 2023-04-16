Manchester United moved to third place on the Premier League log after a 2-0 triumph against Nottingham Forest away at the City ground. Manchester United have successfully moved to third place, taking advantage of Newcastle and Tottenham’s slump.

Summer signing Anthony’s first half-strike and Diogo Dalot’s second in the second half was enough to grind all three points for the Red Devils away from home.

United climbed to third place with 59 points as they have now gone three points above Newcastle United who sit in the fourth place.