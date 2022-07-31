Manchester United announced the appointment of Former Blackburn Rover and South Africa legend Benni McCarthy as part of the first team coach committee. Benni McCarthy played for Blackburn Rovers in England from the period of 2006-2010, where he became famous. As well, the South African also played for Ajax, FC Porto, Westham and others before retiring from active football in 2013 with Orlando Pirates being the last club he featured with.

It is revealed that the 41-year-old will specialize in coaching attacking plays and positioning.

McCarthy left his post as AmaZulu head coach in March, after guiding the South African team to a record second position in the league. In 2020/21, he was named the South African Premier League’s Coach of the Season.

Manchester United on their website said:

“Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has added to his backroom team with the appointment of Benni McCarthy as a first-team coach.”

“Ten Hag will work closely with assistants Mitchell van der Gaag and Steve McClaren, with Benni slotting in alongside Eric Ramsay and Darren Fletcher as coaches. Former midfielder Fletcher also has a wider remit as technical director, overseeing the path from Academy to the first team, plus players out on loan.”

“Richard Hartis and Craig Mawson are the goalkeeping coaches.”

“Everybody would like to extend a warm welcome to Benni, upon joining the club.

The former South Africa striker was a boyhood Reds fan and scored twice against us for Porto in the 2003/04 Champions League knockout stages.”

Manchester United will open their 2022-23 campaign against Brighton on Sunday 7 August at Old Trafford. Recall that Manchester United was defeated 4-0 on their last day match when they played at Brighton.