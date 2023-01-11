Manchester United defeated Charlton by an emphatic 3-0 score to enter the last four of the Carabao Cup. United are on an 8 game unbeaten streak in all competitions this season. They last lost to Aston Villa in the league in October 2022 and before the defeat, Erik ten Hag’s men were 9 games without a defeat.

Marcus Rashford’s brace in the 90th and an additional minute sunk Charlton at Old Trafford. Anthony had in the first half helped Manchester United with an early lead.

Erik ten Hag described the victory as a job well done:

“I said before that we have to reach the semi-finals and we did the job. We had to finish the game early on but, in the end, the objective was getting to the semi-final, so compliments to the team. The only thing I’m not happy with is we had to finish the game early on, finish the scoring chances or take an extra pass. I think we had great chances with Diogo Dalot and Fred, with the free-kick. We had good opportunities, especially on the left side, also on the right side. Alejandro Garnacho created a lot, there was also a great save from the goalie, don’t forget, at the end. We didn’t allow them too much and, if there was something, Tom Heaton was there.”