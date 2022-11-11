Manchester United returned to action against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup last night at the Old Trafford. Manchester United defeated Unai Emery’s side by 4-2 advancing to the fourth round, Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes who had missed their last game returned with a bang, Rashford and Mc Tominey also scored. Villa pulled two back during the second half via Ollie Watkins and Diogo Dalot own goal.

TOGETHERNESS PERSONIFIED

”I am really happy with that resilience, and that is what we needed. We have to show it every game and that is why I was so disappointed, I was really mad after Sunday because, in that performance, we didn’t fight, and we didn’t cooperate, we were sloppy, especially in the defensive discipline, that cannot be how United play, and we always have to show 100 percent discipline with the defending work.”

THE RIGHT MENTALITY

“I think we made good steps in the last months with our mentality and this is further evidence of it, but we are not where we want to be. Sunday was really poor. It can’t happen. We have to blame ourselves for the performance. But what we see after such a performance on Sunday, to fight back today, even when twice down, is good and a real compliment for tonight.”

Fourth-round draw.

Wolves v Gillingham

Southampton v Lincoln City

Blackburn v Nott Forest

Newcastle v Bournemouth

Man City v Liverpool

Manchester United v Burnley

MK Dons v Leicester City

Charlton Athletic v Brighton