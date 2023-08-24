Manchester signs Jeremy Doku from Stade Rennais

Manchester City have unveiled the signing of Belgian winger Jeremy Doku from Stade Rennais on a five year deal.

‘Manchester City are delighted to confirm the signing of Jeremy Doku from Stade Rennais on a five-year deal.” A statement from the club read.

The 21-year-old becomes City’s third signing of the summer following the arrival of Croatian duo Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol who joined the club earlier this summer.

A Belgian international with 14 senior caps to his name so far, Doku has operated with distinction in both the Belgian and French top flights, as well as boasting Champions League experience to boot as well.

Doku began his professional career with Anderlecht in his home town. He went on to make 37 appearances scoring 6 goals before departing for Stade Rennias in 2020. In the French topflight, he amassed 92 appearances across all competitions for Stade Rennais, registering 12 goals and 10 assists.