The Manchester derby between the two giants produced an entertaining encounter at Old Trafford as the red side of Manchester came from behind to seize all three points. Manchester United enters their 8th game unbeaten streak with Marco Rashford having a great impact in all the games.

The first half ended goalless, with both sides putting a giant effort to break down the opponent’s defence. The Sky-blue side of Manchester controlled the possession of 69% as against the home side who had 31%. City had two goals attempted with none on target, United had four with two on target.

Grealish who was a sub on in the 57th minute to replace Foden scored City’s leading goal. 78th-minute, Manchester United Captain Bruno Fernandes level the game at 1-1. Three minutes after, Rashford scored through Garnacho’s assist to set the Reds above Sky Blues.

Manchester United closed points with City on the log, with just a point separating both sides. Arsenal will go 8 points above City should they produce a win in their next game.