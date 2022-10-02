The Manchester derby first tier held today at the Etihad Stadium. Erik Ten Hag faced his first biggest humiliation as Manchester United manager after suffering a colossal embarrassment to Brentford early this season, losing 4-0 to Brentford.

Former Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland seized the first half moment, scoring twice and assisting Phil Foden in the fourth goal. Manchester United conceded 4 goals in the first half of the tier, just like they had conceded 4 goals at Brentford. Erling made history in the first half as he became the first player in Premier League history to score 13 goals in the first 8 games.

Manchester City lead the first half of the derby from Phil Foden and Erling Halland braces.

The second half began with Manchester United striving, Anthony pulled one back for United to reduce the goals’ deficit to 4-1.

Erling Haaland completed his third hat trick of the season in the 64th minute as Manchester City extended its lead to 5-1.

Foden also completed his hat trick with another assist from Haaland, which means he has a hand in 5 goals scored today. The game extended to 6-1 with Manchester City riding for more goals.

Anthony Martial helped Manchester United pull two back to make the game 6-3.

Manchester City piles up pressure on Arsenal as they have now acquired 20 points just a point behind league leaders Arsenal. While Manchester United remained in sixth place with 12 points.