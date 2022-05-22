Manchester City wins the English Premier League in a Miraculous fashion

The English Premier League has been intriguing this season, with the champions decided on the last day. Liverpool and Manchester City fought effortlessly, with just a point separating both sides before today’s game.

Pep Guardiola claimed his fourth title in five seasons fully in charge of Manchester City following a miraculous 3-2 win over Aston Villa. A replica of the 2009-10 season has just been witnessed where Manchester United was a point adrift of Chelsea, they wished only for Chelsea to ransack Wigan Athletic to an 8-0 results on the last day.

City and Pep defended the title today following their miraculous victory over Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium. Aston Villa slipped off a 2-0 lead at half-time to concede three goals during the second half of the encounter. A result that would have helped Liverpool secure the league.

Manchester City duo Phil Foden and Kevin Debruyne were yesterday voted Premier players of the season. Phil Foden was voted the youngest player award the second time in a row ahead of rivals. Kevin Debruyne gained the most vote as the league the best player after a remarkable season with the Champions.

Liverpool, who has already gained the Carabao Cup and F. A Cup this season over Chelsea, will continue their exploration in Europe for a treble season when they combat La Liga Champions Real Madrid for their dream treble in the final of the UEFA Champions League on the 28 May 2022.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Son Heung Min of Tottenham ends the season as the league’s top scorers with 23 goals scored by each player, Allison Becker and Ederson finished the season with 21 clean sheets each.

