Southampton reached the semi-final round of the EFL cup after a 2-0 transcendent victory over Manchester City. Southampton, who are at the bottom of the Premier League surprisingly edged second-place City to reach the last four.

Mara and Djenepo’s first-half strikes were enough to land them into the seminal of the EFL cup.

Nottingham Forest also knocked out the Wolves in the Carabao Cup to reach the last four. They won via a penalty shoot-out after the game ended 1-1 at full-time.

For Southampton, Joel Aribo was an unused substitute while Taiwo Awoniyi was not in the line-up for Forest due to low match fitness, meanwhile, Dennis Emmanuel was featured.