Manchester City suffered a defeat to Brentford in the early kick of English Premier League day 14 fixtures at the Etihad stadium today. Ivan Toney, who was left out by Gareth Southgate during his 26-man World Cup selection despite, scoring the most goal by an English player behind Harry Kane this year was the man of match scoring twice for Brentford.

Ivan Toney secured an early lead for the visitors, scoring just 16 minutes into the game. Philip Foden in the added minutes before half-time helped City level up the game at 1-1. Ivan scored his brace during the extra time as Brentford handed over to City their second defeat of the season after previously losing to Liverpool.

In what would have been an advantage for City to reduce points deficit to one against Arsenal the league leaders, rather it turns out to be a disastrous moment as they now go behind Arsenal who has a game at hand by 4 points.