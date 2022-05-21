Manchester City pair win Premier League best player of the season awards

‏Manchester City midfielder Kevin Debruyne won the award ahead of his team-mate Joao Cancelo, Liverpool’s pair Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, Tottenham forward Son Heung-min and Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse who were also nominated for the prestigious award. The Belgian who won the award in the 2019-20 season, has now joined Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry and Nemanja Vidic as the only players to win it more than once.

Kevin Debruyne has been phenomenal for the league leaders this season. Regardless of his sloppy start to the season, the Belgian has contributed 22 goals to City’s campaign this season, scoring 15 and assisting 7 in the league.

“To win this award for a second time is an achievement that I am really proud of,”

“There is so much quality in the Premier League, and it is a pleasure to be nominated with so many other great players who have had incredible seasons for their clubs,” added De Bruyne.

“I think my performances this season have been good, and I am happy that I have been able to contribute with goals and assists throughout the season.”

Phillip Foden clinched the youngest player award ahead of rivals Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool, Crystal Palace pair Conor Gallagher, and Tyrick Mitchell, Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, Arsenal duo Aaron Ramsdale and Saka, and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

Phil Foden has netted 9 goals and provided 5 assists this season for City, and has also won the award twice. The 20-year-old has been terrifying this season for the Sky Blues.

“I’m very proud to have won for the second season in a row,”.

“I have been really happy with my performances this season, and it has been great to contribute to this team in what will hopefully be another successful year for us all.

“To be nominated alongside so many great players is an honour, as they have all had great seasons for their clubs.”

Manchester City will play Aston Villa in the quest to win it for the fourth time under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola. As all games are played at the same time, Manchester City requires a win regardless of the outcome between Liverpool and Wolves.

