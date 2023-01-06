Manchester City triumphed over Chelsea last night, claiming all three points at Stamford Bridge. Riyad Marhez’s only goal of the game in the second half separated both sides. Manchester City has now moved 5 points closer to league leaders Arsenal, while Chelsea has been demoted to the mid-table with 25 points.

It was a stringent encounter, not until Chelsea lost Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic to injury in the first half. Graham Potter was forced to replace them with Aubameyang and Chukwuemeka.

In the 63rd, Riyad Mahrez Midas’s touch was enough to grind all three points for the defending Champions.