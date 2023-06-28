Path The News Chronicle » Sports » Manchester City have finalized the signing of Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea

Manchester City have finalized the signing of Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea

Oladimeji Adeoye June 28, 2023 0

Manchester City has announced the signing of Crotia midfield midfielder Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea on a four-year deal.

The 29-year-old since joining the Blues from Spain has made 221 appearances in five seasons with the North London club, winning the Champions League, Europa League, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup, as well as collecting the club’s Player of the Year award in 2019/20.

Manager Pep Guardiola believes he is joining the finest team in world football.

“This is a brilliant move for me, and I cannot wait to get started with City,” Kovacic said.

“Anyone who has watched this team under Pep knows how good they are – for me, they are the best in the world. The trophies they have won are clear for all to see, but they are also the best footballing side out there.

“To be joining this squad really is a dream for any footballer.

“I still have plenty of learning and developing to do, and I know under Pep’s management I can become a better player, which is really exciting for me.

“My plan now is to rest for a few weeks before coming back to Manchester to prepare for the new season. I want to help this club stay at the top and win more trophies.”

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added: “Mateo is an excellent footballer.

“He can play as a 6 or an 8, has plenty of experience at top level clubs and he understands the Premier League. It was a very simple decision to bring him to City because he has the tactical and technical qualities we are looking for in a midfielder.

“He is someone we have monitored for a very long time and always we were impressed whenever we watched him.

“I am delighted he is here. This is a great signing for this club, and I am very excited to watch what he can do with Pep and the rest of our backroom team.”

