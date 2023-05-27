Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has won the Premier League player of the season

City’s Erling Haaland has been named the Premier League Player of the Year in his debut season for Manchester City. The 23 year old striker was also voted Premier League Young Player of the year.

Haaland has already claimed the 2023 Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year award, earning more than 80% of the vote in the process.

He has also been nominated for the PFA Player of the Season award.

He made a remarkable debut season, scoring 36 league goals in just 35 appearances – breaking a 29-year record for the most strikes across a Premier League campaign.

Haaland’s 44 goal-involvement is the joint highest of all-time, equalling a record set by former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry in the 2002/03 season.

A City player has now won the trophy for four consecutive seasons with team-mate Kevin De Bruyne collecting it in 2019/20 and 2021/22 and Ruben Dias in 2020/21.

Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard, Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier were also on the shortlist.