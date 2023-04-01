Manchester City defeated Liverpool to close on the gap against Arsenal in the Premier League this afternoon. Liverpool were beaten to a 4-1 result despite the Reds taking an early lead at the Etihad stadium.

Manchester City has now reduced the points deficit to 5 against Arsenal on the Premier League log after the important win.

Arsenal will retain the 8 points lead should they pick a win in their game against Leeds United today.

First Half:

Manchester City began the first half with a high intensity leading on possession of 79% against Liverpool who had 21% in the first ten minutes of the game.

Mohamed Salah, an expected name, in the 17th minute, gave Liverpool an early lead in front of the City’s fans at the Etihad Stadium. 11 minutes after Salah scored, Argentina forward Julian Alvarez grabbed City’s equalizer, levelling the game to a 1-1 in the first half.

Second Half:

Manchester City’s resplendent form continued in the second half as they took the lead against Liverpool, scoring two goals in the 47th and 53rd minutes from Debruyne and Gundogan extending their lead to 3-1. Jack Grealish scored in the 74th minute to round up the game at 4-1.