Manchester City last night defeated Sevilla to claim the UEFA Super Cup title for the first time in their history – also it became the third club after Liverpool and Chelsea to lift the title in England.

Liverpool has been champions three times, while Chelsea and City have won it once.

The one-match tournament is played between the winner of the first and second tiers Champions of the UEFA tournament. Last season Sevilla defeated Roma to earn their seventh UEFA Europa League title, becoming the record holder as well, Manchester City triumphed over Inter to win its first-ever UEFA Champions League in history having come close in 2021 when they lost to English arch-rival Chelsea.

Pep Guardiola, who became the first manager to win the Super Cup title with three clubs (Manchester City, Bayern, and Barcelona), has won more titles at City (15) than he has done at Barcelona (14).

Unfortunately, Sevilla who has dominated the Europa League in recent years, has lost 6 of its 7 Super Cup finals.