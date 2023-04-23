Manchester City beat Sheffield United 3-0 via Riyad Marhez’s hat trick to become the first English team to reach this feat after Everton in 1965-66 season.

City reached the final with an aggregate score of 17-0 across the five rounds they have competed in so far.

Their run to the final began with a 4-0 dismantling of Chelsea in January, before they overcame Premier League leaders Arsenal by a single goal at the end of that month.

Since then, they have defeated Championship clubs Bristol City, Burnley, and Sheffield United with 3-0, 6-0 and 3–0 wins respectively.

Now they have booked their place in the 3 June show-piece final, where they will take on either Manchester United or Brighton to lift the famous old trophy.

Mahrez was happy to put that disappointment behind and fire the sky blues to the final this term as they now look set to face Manchester United or Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday 3 June.

He said: “It feels very good [to score a hat-trick].

“The most important thing is that two or three seasons in a row we’ve come here in the semi-finals and lost.

“Today, we wanted to make sure we got to the final. I think I had a good game.

“It’s a good team achievement, and we took the game seriously.

“It means a lot to be in the final. We really want to work hard in every competition going. We’re in the final of the FA Cup, which is amazing.”

It doesn’t stop now for City, though, as we battle in the Premier League and Champions League.

Mahrez is eager to keep up momentum across both competitions, with Gunner’s flight game coming up on Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium.

He added: “Now we have to concentrate on the league and the next game against Arsenal.

“We have a very good squad and a very good team. We have to keep going.”