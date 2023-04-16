“This is how one should regard us, as servants of Christ and stewards of the mysteries of God. Moreover, it is required of stewards that they be found faithful.”—1 Corinthians 4:1–2 ESV

How did Paul view himself? Not as a spiritual superstar, a mighty warrior, or a powerful minister. No, he was simply a servant of Jesus and a “steward of the mysteries of God.”

The only important measure was God’s calling. Paul knew we all will appear before God when He “will bring to light the things now hidden in darkness and will disclose the purposes of the heart” (v. 5). Then He will judge us fairly and accurately.

The word translated as “servant” was derived from a Greek word suggesting rowing. Thus, Christ was his captain, directing the ship, and Paul was His helper.

Using another analogy, Paul described himself as a steward or simply a manager. Everything changes when we approach life as managers. We own nothing, and everything we have belongs to God. Our responsibility is to be found trustworthy and to take care of what we’ve been given.

Paul knew we can be our own worst critics. We can feel that we are failures, that we have not accomplished anything significant. But God knows the truth. The key is being faithful and receiving His approval.

Remember, you will receive your “commendation from God” (v. 5), not based on what others say or your subjective conclusions but based on your faithfulness in His sight and judgment. Seek to be a good manager of what He has given you. Be faithful to fulfill your calling.

*Reflection Question:*

How are you stewarding the resources God has given you?

*Prayer*

Father, I commit my time, talents, and treasures to You. I seek to serve You with my life. Help me to be faithful. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

1 Corinthians 4