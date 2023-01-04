Game 17 in the English Premier League was held last night, with some fascinating results. Arsenal was held to a goalless draw by resilient Newcastle at the Emirate Stadium, Manchester United blew away Bournemouth at Old Trafford, and Everton’s nightmare continued when they hosted Brighton. Mitrovic deepens Leicester City’s misfortune.

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

It was all squad when the two most inform sides met during the blockbuster game last night at the home ground of Arsenal. The game produced pondering moments until both settled for a draw.

Newcastle United, who are after Champions League qualification, sit in the 3rd position after 18 games. They have the same points as Manchester United, a point-adrift City, and 9 below Arsenal.

Brighton 4-1 Everton

The Toffees were crushed at home by visitors Brighton, who snatched away three points and three goals advantage. Kaoru Mitoma scored Brighton’s first goal in the 14th minute to send them to an early lead. During the second half, Brighton scored three goals in seven minutes, while Everton’s only goal came from the spot kick in the extra minutes.

Everton with 15 points is a point above the relegation zone, while Brighton advances to 8th place.

Leicester City 0-1 Fulham

Leicester City suffered yet another defeat after their shambolic display at Anfield. Mitrovic’s only goal separated both sides at full time. 11 points separate both clubs, with Leicester City having the fewest.

Manchester United 3-0 Bournemouth

Casemiro’s first half-goal, Luke Shaw, and Rashford’s second-half strikes helped United with the massive victory and crucial three points. Manchester United moved to 4th place with 35 points on the log, with Bournemouth just two points away from the relegation zone.