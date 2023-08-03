Man to be remanded for stabbing in Lagos

A Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos , on Thursday, remanded a 41-year-old man, Onuaka Chigozie, for stabbing one Mr Chinago Onuakpa in the neck.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Fadahunsi Adefioye, remanded Chigozie after he pleaded guilty to a charge of assault.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor, ASP Clément Okuoimose, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 19 by 8.30pm at Iyana-Era, Ijanikin, Lagos.

Okuoimose said the defendant stabbed Onuakpa, the complainant, with a knife during an argument.

“The complainant was rushed to the hospital,” the prosecutor said.

He said the offence contravened Section 346 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

However, The Chief Magistrate ordered that the defendant should be remanded in Awhajigoh Correctional Centre, pending his sentence.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 24 for facts and sentencing.