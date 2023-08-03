Man to be jailed for giving EFCC false information

Authorities will jail the man for giving false information to the EFCC.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has secured the conviction of one Misbah Ahmed before Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court on a one-count charge bordering on false information.

The defendant misled the commission’s operatives into believing that someone had stashed a huge sum of money in foreign currency in a residence located at Federal Housing Low-cost, Tudun Wada, Zamfara State.

The charge states, “Misbah Ahmad, sometime in June 2023 at Kaduna, within the jurisdiction of the Kaduna State High Court, willfully gave false information to an officer of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. You knew the information was false, which stated that someone fraudulently kept a large sum of money in United States of America currency (USD) at a residence located at Federal Housing Low-cost, Tudun Wada Zamfara State. This act constitutes an offense contrary to section 39(a) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004, and punishable under Section 39(2) (b) of the same Act.”

He pleaded guilty to the charge. Consequently, the prosecution counsel, K.S Ogunlade, urged the court to convict him accordingl

Hence, Justice Khobo convicted and sentenced him to one-year imprisonment with an option of fine.