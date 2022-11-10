The Gombe State Police Command has arrested one Magaji Alhaji Inuwa for defrauding several farmers of over eight hundred thousand naira (N800,000.00) under the false pretence of supplying them fertilizer and other farm implements.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Spokesman of the command, Mahid Mu’azu Abubakar.

The statement said after Inuwa, who “specialised in defrauding and cheating” the residents of Sambodaji village via Akko LGA Gombe State, collected the money, he switched off all his phones and absconded with the money to an unknown destination.

According to the statement, on receipt of a formal complaint on the 5th of November, operatives attached to the State Intelligence Bureau arrested the said Inuwa.

It said the suspect, upon his arrest, voluntarily confessed to the crime.

The statement added that two Jincheng motorcycles were recovered as exhibits, adding that the case would be charged to court.

The statement, “On the 5th/11/2022 at about 1400hrs following a formal complaint, operatives attached to State Intelligence Bureau geolocated and arrested one Magaji Alhaji Inuwa ‘m’ of Fagen Ningi town of Bauchi State, who specialised in defrauding and cheating the residents of Sambodaji village via Akko LGA Gombe State under the false pretence that he will supply fertilizer and other farm implements to them.

“The suspect however fraudulently collected the sum of over eight hundred thousand naira (N800,000.00) from various farmers of the said community where he switched off all his phones and absconded with the money to an unknown destination.

“Suspect has voluntarily confessed to the crime. Two Jincheng motorcycles were recovered as exhibits. The case would be charged to court.”