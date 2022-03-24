Man practicing campus marriage punches girlfriend for cheating

Nigerian man practicing campus marriage has taken to the public to seek advise from his online in-laws over the issues in his marriage.

In a post shared on Facebook by social influencer Fegor Chime, the man who preferred anonymity detailed how his girlfriend cheated on him in the early days of the relationship and still repeated the feat later.

He averred that her illicit act forced him to punch her while she was sleeping.

He wrote:

My girlfriend of about 2 years cheated on me while our relationship was still a bit fresh… it was 7 months then. So I forgave her after a long fight and she promised to be a better person. We live together in school and Last month while I was away she went to visit a guy at the hotel, took a picture with the guys T-shirt and posted on WhatsApp and couldn’t even block me from seeing it.

When I asked her where was that place she took the picture, she lied about following her girlfriend to her uncles place…after few days, we had a little fight and while she was fast asleep, the guy called her… Meanwhile, this particular guy has caused us a fight before and I told her to block his contact…. When I took her phone, I was surprised to see that it’s the same guy whom I asked her to block a couple of months ago.

So I took the phone and started texting as my girlfriend… Then he told me how she came to visit him at the hotel… So I immediately flashed back to that picture and everything became clearer to me. I was so angry that I had to hit her which I regretted later though. Now she claims that she never slept there in the hotel room but the picture says 8:30 A.M…. And she claims nothing happened that he’s just a friend to him and nothing more.

I’m really confused as this is eating me up a lot… A part of me tells me to leave the relationship and another part tells me to stay but I’m really very hurt and I don’t believe her story anymore. Pls I need your advice ma 😔… I already apologized to her for hitting her.