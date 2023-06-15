Path The News Chronicle » Featured » Man pleads to court to evict his ex-wife from his house

Man pleads to court to evict his ex-wife from his house

Kunle Dada June 15, 2023 0
 A 50-year-old man, Mukhtar Ibrahim on Wednesday prayed a Shari’a court sitting in Kaduna to evict his former wife, Sa’adatu Abdulhadi from his house.
 The complainant who made the prayer through his counsel, Jamilu Sulaiman also prayed the court to confirm the third pronouncement of divorce he gave to the defendant.
 “I also want the custody of my four children because she lacks good manners; She had once called her family to beat me up leaving me with injury and bruises.
“Right now, I am scared of my life and I can’t sleep with my two eyes closed since she had refused to leave the house”, he said
 The judge, Malam Isiyaku Abdulrahman adjourned the matter to July 10 for the defendant to respond to the allegations.

