The Oyo Police Command has apprehended an 18-year-old suspect, Adeagbo Ismail for killing his father with iron rod while asleep. The suspect was paraded with his 47-year-old mother at the Police Command Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan.

Meanwhile, The suspect said he didn’t know what made him to killed his 52-year-old father, Adeagbo Jimoh, because the deceased has not wronged him in any way. He explained that he just woke up around 11.00 pm on the day of incident and hit his dad’s head with an iron rod while he was sleeping, leading to his death.

“My father did not offend me and nobody sent me to kill him. My father do take care of us and as well pay our school fees, but he use to beat my mother and I don’t use to talk,” the suspect said.

Addressing newsmen about the incident, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, said the incident was reported by one Adeagbo Taofeek on April 21 at about 8.00 a.m at Tede Division Police Headquarters. According to Osifeso, the suspect has voluntarily confessed to the crime and further admitted that his mother was aware that he killed his father and concealed the information.