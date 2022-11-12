An unnamed man has been arrested by the Delta State Police Command for allegedly killing a commercial sex worker and faking his own kidnap.

This was disclosed in a short tweet by the Spokesman of the command, Bright Edafe on his handle on Saturday morning.

Edafe said the suspect took the commercial sex worker to a hotel in Asaba and allegedly killed her during an iPhone 11 argument.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, after he killed her, he set the hotel room ablaze and lied to his father that he was kidnapped.

The police image maker disclosed that the suspect thereafter extorted over N4m from his father.

The suspect, he noted, will appear in court.

“This suspect took a commercial sex worker to a hotel in Asaba, allegedly killed her over an iPhone 11 argument, set the hotel room ablaze, after which he lied to his father that he was kidnapped, and extorted over #4,000,000 from his father.

“Suspect will have his day in court,” Edafe said.