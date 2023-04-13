The Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, secured the conviction and sentencing of one Muhammad Abdullahi Kulloma to one year imprisonment before Justice Umaru Fadawu of Borno State High Court, Maiduguri

Kulloma was prosecuted on one count amended charge of cheating to the tune of N19, 950,000.00 (Nineteen Million Nine Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira).

The defendant pleaded not guilty and the matter went into full trial during which the prosecution called several witnesses and tendered documents to prove the case against the defendant

Delivering judgment yesterday, Justice Fadawu found him guilty, convicted and sentenced him to a year imprisonment with an option of N100, 000.00 (One Hundred Thousand Naira)

The judge ordered the company, Mbuta Criterion Nigeria Limited to pay a fine of N100, 000.00 (One Hundred Thousand Naira); and the convict is not to be released until his company pays the fine.

In another development, one Alhaji Mamman Shuwa was convicted and sentenced to nine years imprisonment before Justice Umaru Fadawu of Borno State High Court, Maiduguri on a three-count amended charge for obtaining money under false pretence to the tune of N2m (Two Million Naira).

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution called several witnesses and tendered several documents to prove the case against the defendant.

Justice Fadawu convicted and sentenced him to nine years imprisonment without the option of a fine. The Judge ordered the convict to pay the sum of N2m to his victim or serve an additional five years prison term, in default.