A Nigerian man has taken to his heels after he found out that his wife is pregnant with their fourth child.

This development was disclosed by the wife. In a post shared on Facebook by social influencer Fegor Chime, the wife who preferred anonymity, said they already have three daughters.

According to her, her husband deserted their home the moment they found out that she was pregnant again.

She wrote:

I am a mother of 3 girls and just found out I am pregnant again. It is almost 5 days and my husband hasn’t come home yet, just because we found out that I am carrying another baby girl. I’m in pains. I don’t know what I have done to deserve all this. Please help me beg God if I offended him unknowingly to please forgive me and change the sex of the baby to baby boys twins. Please don’t pass without praying. He should save my marriage.