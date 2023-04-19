A 45-year-old woman, Karima Nuhu, has dragged her husband, Musa Falalu, to a Shari’a court in Rigasa, Kaduna, for allegedly failing to take her to Saudi Arabia.

The complainant, who resides in the Rigasa area of Kaduna, told the court that she had been married to Mr Falalu for four years, during which he provided her with food for only two months.

He told me that he had lost his job as a driver but had secured another one in Saudi Arabia, urging me to be patient while promising to take me along.

“So far, I have been feeding myself. I even borrowed money for him to pay for the trip, but after getting what he wanted, he divorced me,” she said.

Ms Nuhu told the court that she had no witness except God, who would judge them on the last day.

The defendant, however, denied the allegations saying they were untrue.

He told the court that he had divorced the complainant.

The judge, Anass Khalifa, who confirmed the divorce between the couple, said the court would only listen to the complainant’s claims if she had witnesses.