Man docked for stealing two sheep in Ibadan

The police on Friday arraigned a 35-year-old unemployed, Ayomide Yusuf, at an Iyaganku Magistrate’s Court for allegedly stealing two sheep, valued N60, 000.

Yusuf, who was docked on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing, however, pleaded not guilty.

Philip Amusan, the inspector, said, “Yusuf on May 26, at about 3.30 p.m at Ologuneru, Alafara area, Ibadan, stole two sheep from where they were tied.

“The two sheep were tied by their owner, one Kayode Okelabi of Ologuneru, Alafara area, Ibadan, when the defendant allegedly untied them and was going away with them when he was apprehended by neighbours,“ Amusan said.

The prosecutor said the accused contravened Sections 390 (3) and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. A. Akande, admitted him to N20, 000 bail, with one surety in like sum.

The case was adjourned till July 31 for hearing.

